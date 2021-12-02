Traders Purchase High Volume of Elastic Call Options (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,089% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,688 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,620,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,376,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic stock traded down $20.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,557,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,502. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

