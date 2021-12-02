TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS TRSWF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 1,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

