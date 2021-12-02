TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.83.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

