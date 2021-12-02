Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 172700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

TV has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

