Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL remained flat at $$18.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

