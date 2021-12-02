Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 87.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 22.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,345 shares of company stock worth $11,236,989. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

