Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 87.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 16.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,345 shares of company stock worth $11,236,989. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

