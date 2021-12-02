Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives $16.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

TRIN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 48,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $448.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.