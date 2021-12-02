Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE:TROX opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Tronox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tronox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 5.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in Tronox by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

