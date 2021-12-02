TrueDeck Market Capitalization Tops $286,497.82 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $286,497.82 and $30,222.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 96.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00236660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

