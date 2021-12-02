Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $68.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.