TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “
NASDAQ MEDS opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $10.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.