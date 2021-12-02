TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at $724,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at $478,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

