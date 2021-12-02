Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$63.00 Price Target

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$63.00 target price from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.67.

TRP stock traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 944,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,429. The firm has a market cap of C$57.81 billion and a PE ratio of 31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Insiders sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $632,528 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

