Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Shares of TUEM stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marc Katz bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Paul Metcalf bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524 over the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $792,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $1,893,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.