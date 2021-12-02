Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 356,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.