U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 131.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of USAU opened at $10.80 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

