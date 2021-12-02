UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Increased by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 15.6% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exane Asset Management owned about 0.12% of UBS Group worth $65,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $226,543,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,164,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,741,000 after purchasing an additional 627,548 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $17.19 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

