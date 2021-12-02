UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,540 ($20.12) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,541.20 ($20.14) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,475.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,439.42. The company has a market capitalization of £77.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.