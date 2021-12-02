UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $226,543,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 116,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,099,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

