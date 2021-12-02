UBS Group Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KBX. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.40 ($117.50).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €88.96 ($101.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($133.23). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.83.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

