UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.41.

PATH stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

