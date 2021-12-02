Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Hits $22.14 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $495.64 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,584.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.25 or 0.00993647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00262929 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001131 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00032747 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

