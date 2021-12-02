UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09.

