UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $414.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.69 and a 200 day moving average of $405.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.77 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

