UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 326.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

