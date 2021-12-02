UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $162.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

