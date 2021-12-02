UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.