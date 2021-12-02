UMB Bank N A MO Sells 609 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.