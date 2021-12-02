UniLayer Market Capitalization Reaches $14.38 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded down 4% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00236308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00086192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

