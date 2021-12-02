Unistake Price Reaches $0.0299 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Unistake has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $832,401.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unistake

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,964,611 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

