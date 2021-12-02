United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.30 on Thursday, reaching $198.45. 24,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.27. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

