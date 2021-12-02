United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of USM opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.46. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

