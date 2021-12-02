United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UUGRY stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

