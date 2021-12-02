UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.58.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $444.34 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 143,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

