UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $520.00 at Truist

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Truist from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $480.58.

UNH stock opened at $444.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.23. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

