UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.100-$21.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 billion-$320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.91 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$18.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $481.63.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $444.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,606. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.