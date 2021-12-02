UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.75-18.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.04 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$18.900 EPS.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $444.40. 87,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,606. The stock has a market cap of $418.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.67 and its 200 day moving average is $419.23. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $481.63.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.