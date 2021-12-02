Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

UEIC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $485.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

