Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.
UEIC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $485.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $65.02.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
