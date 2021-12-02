Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $1,527,975.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

UPST opened at $179.65 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a PE ratio of 224.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.56.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

