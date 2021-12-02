Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 33.5% in November

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the October 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
UROY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 131.85 and a quick ratio of 109.62. The stock has a market cap of $356.28 million and a P/E ratio of -195.00.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.
