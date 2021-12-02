Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 33.5% in November

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the October 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UROY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 131.85 and a quick ratio of 109.62. The stock has a market cap of $356.28 million and a P/E ratio of -195.00.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UROY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 3,458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 524,973 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.