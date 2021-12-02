Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Utz Brands posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 574,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,280. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $282,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Utz Brands by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

