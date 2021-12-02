Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 229.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $71.17. 5,240,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,578. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

