Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $163.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,381. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average is $159.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

