Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

