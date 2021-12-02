Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

MGK stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.71. 10,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,420. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.99.

