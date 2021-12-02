Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,122.7% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $199.30 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

