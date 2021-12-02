Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Falcon Wealth Planning’s 6th Largest Position

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,261. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $151.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.