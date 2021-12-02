Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.50. 4,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,620. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.80.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.