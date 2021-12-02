Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the October 31st total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.